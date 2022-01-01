Nipsey Hussle honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

To mark what would have been the Higher rapper's 37th birthday, celebrities including Big Boi, Isaiah Thomas, Roddy Ricch, Russell Westbrook, and YG gathered on Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony.

Addressing the crowd, Lauren London insisted her late boyfriend would have been thrilled to receive the 2,729th star.

"I think he would want everyone to remember that you can't get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward," she stated. "That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So, whenever you're in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it's finished. Nip will forever live in our hearts."

Nipsey, real name Airmiess Asghedom, died at the age of 33 in March 2019 after being shot outside of his clothing store. Eric Holder Jr was found guilty of first-degree murder over the shooting.

Later in the ceremony, a Los Angeles City Council official declared 15 August to be Nipsey Hussle Day in the city. A copy of the document associated with the proclamation was presented to the late hip-hop star's family.

"Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions. We're honoured to unveil his star on what would have been his 37th birthday," added Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.