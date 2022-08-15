Zayn Malik thrills One Direction fans by singing Night Changes A cappella

Zayn Malik has delighted One Direction fans by posting a video of him singing an A cappella version of their 2014 hit 'Night Changes'.



The 29-year-old singer quit the chart-topping boy band - which was also comprised of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - in March 2015, citing "stress and anxiety” after exiting their world tour.



And on Monday (15.08.22), the 'Pillow Talk' hitmaker posted a black-and-white clip of him singing a soulful rendition of the last song he released with 1D - seven years after he parted ways with the band.



The heavily-tattooed star - who has 23-month-old daughter Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid - appeared to be in a reflective mood as he sang with his eyes closed for much of the 30-second clip.



Despite reminiscing over his stint in the 'What Makes You Beautiful' group, his bandmate Liam previously admitted he doesn't think Zayn will be a part of a One Direction reunion because he's never enjoyed the spotlight.



He said in 2020: "Some people are made for this thing but Zayn enjoys the side of the music where he just gets to make music.



"I don't think he enjoys what comes with it. I think he has to be very careful where he treads.



"He likes to make songs and his songs do very well but at the same time he doesn't really like to go out and perform the songs.



"He doesn't really like going out and doing the press stuff that surrounds it in the crazy little world that we live in."



Zayn's last solo album was 2021's 'Nobody Is Listening'.



And after releasing a duet with folk-pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, 'To Begin Again', last March, Zayn revealed he's also a big fan of country music and has discussed joining forces with Chris Stapleton on a track in the future.



He spilled: “I listen to a lot of Country music. If there’s any good Country voices out there I’m a fan.”



Zayn added how he's a “massive fan of Chris Stapleton and I’d like to work with him. I reached out to him before and he said he wanted to do something, so I’d like to do something with him in the future.”



The rest of 1D went on an extended hiatus in 2016 and all have pursued solo careers.