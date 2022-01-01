Michelle Branch files for divorce from Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her husband Patrick Carney.

The Everywhere singer filed paperwork to end her three-year marriage to the Black Keys drummer in Tennessee on Friday, a day after announcing their separation.

According to People, Branch cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and stated that "the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife."

She listed the date of their separation as Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody by police and charged with domestic assault. According to a criminal court affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face.

Hours before the domestic disturbance, the 39-year-old had tweeted and deleted a message claiming that Carney was cheating on her.

In the divorce documents, Branch requested primary custody of their son Rhys James, four this month, and six-month-old daughter Willie Jacquet. She also asked for Carney to receive "reasonable parenting time privileges" and to pay child support and their legal fees.

Announcing their separation in a statement to People and TMZ on Thursday, Branch said, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch is due to appear in court over the domestic assault charge in November.