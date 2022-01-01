Corey Feldman accuses Marilyn Manson of sabotaging his 2017 tour

Corey Feldman has accused Marilyn Manson of sabotaging his 2017 tour.

While speaking to Consequence for an interview published on Monday, the former child star claimed that Manson personally sabotaged his 2017 The Heavenly Tour.

"The Heavenly Tour was definitely the exact opposite of that," the musician and actor began in his interview. "It was the 'Hellish Tour.' But that was due to infiltration.

"We had people that were sent in that were spies that were not there to be musicians but were there to cause mayhem."

The Goonies star claimed that the shock rocker sabotaged him by planting backup singers and instructing them to purposefully sing off-key, giving him a faulty tour bus and organising "very dark bands" to open for Feldman's pop group.

"The bus broke down ten times. It happened to be Marilyn Manson's bus, and when I say 'happened to,' I say that lightly," he said. "It happened to be Marilyn Manson's bus driver and it happened to Marilyn Manson's girlfriend that happened to be part of the band or one of the girlfriends.

"They were doing things like calling venues ahead of time and putting very dark bands ahead of a pop group as the opener."

However, Corey doesn't "really know the reason" why Manson would want to sabotage his tour. He stated, "Yes, he was heavily involved in trying to infiltrate that tour. I don't really know the reason. I can't tell you, other than the fact that we just know that he was behind the scenes of a lot of stuff."

This isn't the first time Feldman has made allegations against Manson - he accused him of "decades long mental and emotional abuse" in 2021.

Manson was dropped by his label, agency and manager last year after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. He has denied the allegations.