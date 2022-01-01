Kamille is working with Little Mix stars on solo projects

Kamille is working with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on their solo projects.

The 34-year-old singer songwriter - who has worked with the girls in the past on some of Little Mix's biggest hits including 'Black Magic' and 'Confetti' - is continuing to collaborate with them even on their hiatus from the group.

She told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "I'm in the studio with Perrie loads.

"It was amazing making music with her because she's experimenting and having fun. She is discovering who is through music, the same with the other girls."

She's also set to join Jade and Leigh-Anne in the studio on their own material, and she's excited for "the next era".

She added: "We have some sessions coming up. I'm excited to see what happens - I'm ready for the next era."

Meanwhile, she completely shrugged off the notion of any rivalry between the trio following the announcement earlier this year that they were going to focus on their own things for a while.

She said: "I cannot think of anything more opposite as to how they are with each other. They're urging and supporting one another every single day.

"It's the sweetest thing. It's like having sisters rooting for you. They're doing their own thing, but in parellel."

Her comments come after she teased that Perrie's material will "blow everyone’s minds", while there are reports that Jade won't "rush release" anything because the "stakes are massive".

A source revealed she has been working on new material and is "planning for the future" but also "enjoying a break" for the music industry.

The insider said: "The stakes are massive. Jade has what it takes to become a huge star but it would be foolish to rush-release some half-hearted tack."