Drake beats The Beatles' Billboard Hot 100 chart record

Drake has beaten The Beatles' record for the most top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



The 35-year-old rapper set the new record after he featured on DJ Khaled's new single 'Staying Alive', alongside Lil Baby, which made its chart debut at fifth on the Billboard Hot 100.



A tweet on the official Billboard Charts Twitter account read: "@djkhaled's "Staying Alive," featuring @Drake @lilbaby4PF, debuts at No. 5 on this week's #Hot100.



"It earns Drake his 30th career top 5 hit, passing @thebeatles for the most of all time. (sic)



Following his 30th top five hit, Drake surpasses The Beatles' 29 top fives.



The Beatles famously once held all top five spots on Billboard's Hot 100 on April 4, 1964, when 'Can't Buy Me Love' - which was number one - 'Twist And Shout', 'She Loves You', 'I Want To Hold Your Hand', and 'Please Please Me' made up the opening quintet.



While it took Drake 14 years to amass 30 top five hits on the chart, The Beatles hit 29 in just five years, the last being 'The Long and Winding Road', which spent two weeks at number one in 1970.



'God's Plan' hitmaker Drake has also become the first star in history to reach 100 top 20 hits on the Hot 100 chart.



Another tweet read: "@Drake is the first artist in history to earn 100 top 20 hits on the #Hot100."



What's more, Drake also holds the record for the most top 10 Hot 100 hits, after amassing 59.