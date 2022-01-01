Jonas Brothers returning to Las Vegas for second residency

The Jonas Brothers are set to return to Sin City for a second residency.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas played a run of five sell-out shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM back in June, and following fan interest, they will return to the venue for gigs on 10, 11, and 12 November.

“VEGAS! We're coming back to play 3 more shows this November,” the brothers wrote in a Twitter post on Monday. “We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.”

Tickets for the show, titled Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, will go on sale on 19 August.

The Sucker hitmakers wrapped their 48-date REMEMBER THIS Tour of the U.S. last December.