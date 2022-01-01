Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250k to feature on Pressurelicious

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed she paid Future $250,000 to feature on ‘Pressurelicious'.



The 'Cash S***' rapper has revealed the bumper paycheque she gave the 38-year-old hip-hop legend to drop a verse on the track on her latest record, 'Traumazine'.



Appearing on 'LA Leakers' on Power 106 Los Angeles, she spilled: “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it.



“So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”



The 27-year-old Grammy winner added: “They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’”



The 18-song collection - which arrived last week - includes her Dua Lipa smash hit 'Sweetest Pie, plus songs with Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty and more.



And Megan recently declared herself "almost out" of her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment as she claimed this is the final album she will release on the label amid her legal hassle with the company.



She told her fans - nicknamed Hotties - on Twitter: “We almost out.



Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label.



“[A]ll these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful.”



She added: Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bull**** WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP. (sic)"



The 27-year-old star was countersued by 1501 over 'Something for Thee Hotties'.



The 'WAP' hitmaker - whose real name is Megan Pete - filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment in February, "seeking a declaration that her album, ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ constituted an ‘Album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement."



The record in question was released on October 29, 2021.



She claimed she was told on January 5, that the record was not classed as an album under her recording contract.



However, 1501 disagreed and filed a fresh lawsuit claiming the release was “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings.”



They argued that the 'Savage' hitmaker was only featured on the whole release for less than 30 minutes and that her contract with them includes a clause that states that for it to constitute an album it "must include at least 12 new master recordings of her studio performances of previously unreleased musical compositions."



However, Megan's side insisted she was only told that it would have to be 45-minutes long.



She took to Twitter to call out the label for allegedly telling her she doesn't make enough money for them one minute and wanting to make more money from her the next.



She penned: “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me? (sic)"



In 2020, Megan accused the label of blocking the release of her new music.