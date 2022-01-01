Mariah Carey's Atlanta home targeted by burglars - report

Mariah Carey's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia was reportedly targeted by burglars while she was on vacation last month.

The We Belong Together singer was reportedly away on holiday with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan when the burglars gained access to her Atlanta property, according to Page Six.

Police officials confirmed the break-in, which was reported on 27 July. However, they told the publication that since "this is still an open investigation, the information may be limited". It has not been revealed what was taken from the pop diva's property.

In July, Mariah posted photos on social media showing her on vacation in Capri, Italy. Two weeks later, she revealed she had rented out a mansion in the Hamptons, New York, with the caption, "Out East for the week, soaking it all in". The singer reportedly paid more than six figures to rent out the house for two weeks.

According to Page Six, the singer bought the $5.65 million (£4.7 million) property in Atlanta's elite suburb of Sandy Springs in November last year. The home features nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms as well as a swimming pool, screening room, tennis court and playground.

She also reportedly has homes in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

Mariah's representatives have yet to comment on the report.