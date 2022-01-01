Taylor Swift's short film is eligible for an Oscar

Taylor Swift is officially eligible for an Oscar after her short film was screened during the Academy Awards' critical time window.

The pop star made her directorial debut with 'All Too Well: A Short Film' which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien and was set to the 10-minute, unabridged version of Taylor's song and she screened it at the at the Tribeca Film Festival over the summer.

It was also screened at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square in November 2021 meaning it qualifies for Oscars eligibility as the window for the live action short category for the 2023 awards show runs from October 1 2021 until September 30, 2022.

Although it doesn't guarantee Taylor a nomination, her film can at least be considered for a nod.

Taylor previously insisted her film is not just an extended music video, saying: "This is not a music video. We approached everything differently."

The short's star Dylan O'Brien also revealed he thinks Taylor has a bright future in Hollywood as a movie director. The actor is adamant she could have a successful career behind the camera if she ever wanted to take a break from music. He told Etonline.com: "She would make a really, really good director. If it's something that her heart's in, Taylor can do whatever she wants. She could easily direct a feature and it'd be something I'd sign up for, for sure."

The project has already landed five nominations for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, which will be handed out on August 28 at New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark.

Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24 2023 ahead of the ceremony on March 12.