Mabel lands new deal with TaP Management

Mabel has landed a new deal with TaP Music.

The 26-year-old pop star has parted ways with her initial management company and will now team up with the firm that propelled 'Levitating' hitmaker Dua Lipa - who quit working with the company back in February after almost a decade - to global success.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is huge news for her. It’s been a stressful few months with the album drop and changing management but the new deal means she’s in the best hands. The team around her have an incredible track record and now the sky’s the limit."

Meanwhile, the 'Don't Call Me Up' singer - who will join Ellie Goulding and former Little Mix star Leigh Anne Pinnock on the label - was keen to stress that she was "incredibly grateful" to her former management team for helping her achieve success so far and is looking forward to the future.

She said: "I’m incredibly grateful to my previous management for the instrumental part they played in my development. I’m now really looking forward to the future, ambitious to achieve as much as I can, and am extra positive knowing I face the future with TaP by my side."

Mabel hit number three with her first record 'High Expectations' and back in July 2022 her sophomore album 'About Last Night' soared to number two in the charts but insisted that in changing teams she has "stuck by her guns" and has "worried less" about what others may think.

She added: "I’ve stuck by my guns and I’ve done what’s made me happy and I’ve worried less about what people thought and about the numbers. To me that’s a massive achievement because I’m such a people-pleaser and, actually, I’ve just been like, ‘I don’t care if it’s not getting the same attention.'

"Of course, there have been moments?.?.?.?but at the same time I’ve just put one foot in front of the other and been honest about it."