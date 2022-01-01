Usher believes son Naviyd is most likely to follow in his footsteps

Usher believes his 13-year-old Naviyd is the most likely to become a performer like his father.



When asked if any of his four children will follow in his footsteps, the Yeah! singer singled out his second son Naviyd because he pays close attention to his father's Las Vegas residency show, which is held at Dolby Live at the Park MGM hotel.



"In terms of their interests and me pushing them into one direction, if that's what they want to do, then of course I am going to support it," Usher told U.S. TV show Extra. "Out of all of my kids, I think Naviyd is the one who gives me the majority of the notes and comments when he comes to my show. Everyone else is having a great time and he is just like zeroed in, like, 'Missed that cue...' So, he may have already been bitten by the bug."



The Burn hitmaker shares Naviyd and 14-year-old son Usher V with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He also has two children under the age of two with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.



But Usher admitted none of his children are too concerned about what their dad does for a living.



"They got their own lives. They either playing basketball, acting camp... my older kids. My younger babies, they are swimming and they are having a good time with each other," he smiled.