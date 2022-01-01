NEWS Eliza Rose’s B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) looks to vault into Top 5 for the first time Newsdesk Share with :





Eliza Rose’s B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) flew into the Official Singles Chart Top 10 for the first time last week, after successfully translating its viral origins into chart success. Now, the white hot track has its eyes on cracking the Top 5 too - it’s currently up six places to Number 4.



While one dance smash finds its chart legs, the ruling banger Afraid To Feel from LF SYSTEM looks set to bat away the nearest competition for seventh consecutive week at Number 1, while George Ezra’s Green Green Grass could re-peak at Number 2.



After weeks of upward momentum, OneRepublic’s I Ain’t Worried eyes a new peak of Number 6 in the UK, thanks to the ever-growing popularity of parent film Top Gun: Maverick.



Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams’ funky team-up Stay With Me hopes to jump three places into the Top 10 (10). It would become Calvin’s 28th, Justin’s 21st, Pharrell’s 9th and Halsey’s 4th UK Top 10 hit respectively.



Two fast-rising dance hits could once again hit new peaks this week; James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa are getting closer and closer to that Top 10 entry with Ferrari (11) and Luude and Mattafix continue to make gains with Big City Life (15).



Nicki Minaj returned this week with her first solo single, Super Freaky Girl, in nearly three years. The new track - which samples Rick James’ classic Super Freak - is currently on course to debut at Number 17, Nicki’s 40th Top 40 entry.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.