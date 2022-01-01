Louis Tomlinson has finished his second album

Louis Tomlinson has finished work on his second solo album.

The former One Direction singer has wrapped up 'Faith In The Future' and the record is set to be released on November 11, with the lead single slated to come out in the next few weeks.

Louis, 30, worked on the album during lockdown and was still busy in the studio while on his world tour.

Despite the problems created by COVID-19, the singer revealed that he found the recording process a lot more enjoyable than working on his debut effort 'Walls'.

Louis is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "I've enjoyed the process 20 times more than the first album.

"There was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction, so there was just so much going on in my head."

Louis recently branded One Direction's debut album 'Up All Night' as "s***" as he reflected on the 12 years since he, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne were put together on UK talent show 'The X Factor'.

Speaking on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast, he said: "Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was s*** any way."

Louis confessed that he feels pressure to make 'Faith In The Future' a success so he can live up to the popularity of the boyband, who went on hiatus back in 2016.

He said: “There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record?.?.?.?and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction.”