NEWS KSI and Tom Grennan earn highest new entry with 'Not Over Yet'





This week’s highest entry comes courtesy of KSI and Tom Grennan, whose collaboration Not Over Yet debuts at Number 4. It becomes KSI’s eighth and Tom’s fourth UK Top 10 hit in the process.



LF SYSTEM prove they’re not going anywhere as they secure a sixth consecutive week at Number 1 in the UK with breakthrough smash Afraid To Feel.



The Scottish DJ duo remain atop the Official Singles Chart, fending off competition from Beyoncé’s BREAK MY SOUL (2) and George Ezra’s Green Green Grass (3) with over 5.5 million streams this week – making Afraid To Feel the most-streamed track in the country once more.



Harry Styles rises into the upper echelons of the chart with Late Night Talking (8), which originally peaked at Number 2, while OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick anthem I Ain’t Worried also jumps to a new peak today (9). Elsewhere, DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal earn their first-ever UK Top 10 hit. B.O.T.A (Baddest of them All), this week’s biggest climber, rises no less than 35 places (10) as the song transcends its TikTok virality to claim chart success.



Sigala and Talia Mar’s Stay The Night continues to grow, jumping four this week to a new peak (11), while the release of Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces - Vol. 2 sees Halsey, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake collab Stay With Me vault eleven places (13). Steve Lacy’s Bad Habit is up two (15), while James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa lift up eight with Ferrari (17).



Joel Corry and Becky Hill’s long-awaited collaboration HISTORY makes its first impact on the Official Singles Chart today, debuting at Number 20. DJ Khaled also marks another new entry at Number 21 with Staying Alive, his take on the Bee Gees’ 1977 classic Stayin’ Alive featuring Drake and Lil Baby.



We also have further new entries from Headie One, Abra Cadabra and Bandokay with Can’t Be Us (27) and the first ever Official Chart entry for 20 year-old fitness influencer-turned-rapper HSTikkyTokky and J Fado with viral track Hold This (31).



Australian DJ Luude continues to climb up the chart, with new Mattafix team-up hit Big City Life up four this week (24), while Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran also rise four for a re-peak (30). And finally, Chris Brown earns his first Top 40 entry in two years as Under The Influence rises eight places (38).