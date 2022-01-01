Danny Dyer stars in Kate Nash's 'Wasteman' music video alongside daughter Sunnie

Kate Nash recruited soap legend Danny Dyer and his daughter Sunnie for her latest music video.

The 'Foundations' hitmaker has returned to her UK garage and piano roots on her latest tune, 'Wasteman', and she got cockney geezer Danny - who starred as The Vic pub landlord Mick Carter on the iconic British soap 'EastEnders - to star in the promo with his 15-year-old girl.

The 45-year-old actor walks the streets of London as he endeavours to return a lost phone in the nostalgic short.

Speaking of the "agony-aunt" single, Kate said: "'Wasteman' is about owning your power and being in a confident enough place to call someone out for their bad behaviour in a toxic relationship. It's realising you deserve better. It's the moment you recognise yourself again and see yourself smile after years of fighting for respect in a relationship. You learn over the years that the most important respect comes from yourself and that you can choose who you have in your life. Basically if they ain't treating you right and your friends are sick of telling you they're not worth it, dump them. It's giving London sass with a throwback to my UK garage and piano roots #nomorewastemen."

'Wasteman' is taken from the 35-year-old star's upcoming fifth studio album, due for release in 2023.

The new record will be released 15 years after the 'GLOW' star took the music world by storm with her seminal 2007 LP 'Made Of Bricks'.

A press release notes that: "Kate is busy hatching plans on how to celebrate the anniversary of its release"

It will also feature the previously released singles 'Misery', 'Horsie' and 'Imperfect'.

The 'Mouthwash' hitmaker was just 17 when she signed a record deal with Polydor, and scored a number one album with debut record 'Made of Bricks'.

She previously said her meteoric rise to fame at such a young age left her without a support system, as she slammed those around her at the time for not being "concerned about [her] health in any way".

She said: "Artists often have mental health issues. And their lifestyles are unstable because of all the travelling and the media commentary on their lives. Now I'm like: 'How were all these 40-year-old men hanging out with me and happy to profit from me and not concerned about my health in any way?'"

Watch Kate Nash's 'Wasteman' video here: https://youtu.be/grmU_cJhQ30. Stream the song on all major streaming platforms now.