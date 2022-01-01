Michelle Branch announces separation from Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have separated after three years of marriage.

The Everywhere singer told People and TMZ in a statement on Thursday that she was "devastated" about the end of her marriage to the Black Keys drummer.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," the 39-year-old said. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Michelle issued the statement hours after she tweeted and deleted a message in which she accused the musician of cheating on her while she was at home with their six-month-old daughter.

Patrick, 42, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

The singer and drummer tied the knot in New Orleans in April 2019. They have a four-year-old son named Rhys James and a daughter named Willie Jacquet, who was born in February.

Michelle also has a 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage to bass player Teddy Landau.