The 1975 announces as last-minute co-headliners of Reading and Leeds

The 1975 will co-headline Reading and Leeds with Halsey - after Rage Against The Machine pulled out.

The 'Killing In The Name Of' rockers were forced to cancel their UK and European shows this summer, including the world-famous festival, due to frontman Zack De La Rocha suffering an injury.

Matty Healy and co - who release their new album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' on October 14 - will now top the bill with '11 Minutes' hitmaker Halsey at Leeds on Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28 at Reading.

It will be the first chance for fans to see the 'Somebody Else' group perform in the UK since 2019, when they last headlined Reading and Leeds.

Frontman Matty, 33, previously said the reason he started a band was to headline the legendary festival one day.

He said: “The reason we’re doing it is I need to headline Reading and Leeds festival, because we went there as fans when we were kids.

“Every time I [play] it, it’s like I might as well have just been there in the pit, jumped over the barrier and grabbed the mic.

“That’s how I feel at that festival. It’s sick. We went to Leeds like 10 times when we were kids.”

In a statement regarding the postponement of their shows, RATM announced: "It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation.

"The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows. Brad, Tim, Tom and Zack."

Rocker Zack, 52, injured his leg while performing 'Bullet In The Head' in Chicago last month.