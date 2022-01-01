Nicki Minaj drops X-rated Super Freaky Girl

Nicki Minaj has released her X-rated single, 'Super Freaky Girl'.

The 39-year-old rap megastar doesn't hold back on the racy new track, which samples Rick James' 1980s' classic 'Super Freak'.

She spits over the funky bassline: "You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me alone he always tell me he miss it."

The new single comes days after it was announced that the 'Super Bass' hitmaker will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs.

Nicki will be bestowed with the special honour at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

She reacted: "I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV."

Along with securing the gong, she will also take to the stage at the award show on 28 August for the first time since 2018, along with other named performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the nominations.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles are up for six awards each, just beating Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, who all have five apiece.

Madonna - who was given her 69th VMA nod for ‘Madame X’ - became the first artist to be nominated in five decades.

Fans can vote for their favourite acts in the 22 gender-neutral categories up until 19 August.

The star-studded ceremony takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and will be simulcast on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.