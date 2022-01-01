'I worship him more than anything in life': Madonna eyes Kendrick Lamar collaboration

Madonna is eyeing a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

The Queen of Pop "worships" the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and hailed his latest LP ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’ "mind-bogglingly brilliant".

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she spilled: “There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him, and that’s Kendrick Lamar.

“His new record is history-making. Mind-bogglingly brilliant. It’s insane.”

The 'Lucky Star' hitmaker is currently promoting her 50-song remix album, 'Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones'.

The 63-year-old pop culture icon made history when she topped the Billboard Dance Club chart for the 50th time with the release of 'Girl Gone Wild' back in 2020, and she has celebrated the milestone with the career-spanning compilation.

The epic anthology will be released on streaming services and as a 3-CD and a 6-LP edition on August 19, but an abridged 16-track version of the collection simply titled 'Finally Enough Love' is out now.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker has included her favourite remixes of classic tracks such as 'Like a Prayer' and 'Express Yourself' but it also boasts rare and unreleased versions of hits such as 'Ray of Light' and 'Everybody.'

All tracks have been remastered and the album revisits classic anthems such as 'Material Girl', 'Beautiful Stranger' and 'Hollywood'.

What's more, a newly-digitised version of her iconic 2003 Britney Spears duet 'Me Against the Music' and an exclusive version of her 2012 hit 'Bitch I’m Madonna' with rapper Nicki Minaj are included.

The release of the 220-minute album marks the first in what has been described as a multi-year-reissue initiative with music giants Warner, so fans can expect more to come from the music legend.