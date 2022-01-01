Britney Spears' lawyer slams Kevin Federline for posting 'cruel' videos

Britney Spears' lawyer has slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline for violating her privacy by posting "cruel" old videos on social media on Thursday.

Federline leaked videos on Instagram of the pop star allegedly arguing with their two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were allegedly 11 and 12 years old at the time. Spears is shown reprimanding the boys for not using face lotion and for entering a store without wearing shoes.

"Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect," Rosengart told Page Six. "Mr. Federline's abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."

Rosengart also hinted that Federline, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, may have broken privacy and cyberbullying laws by posting videos that were recorded without Spears' knowledge.

"In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things," he stated.

The lawyer revealed that he is working with Instagram to "ensure" that Federline "adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him". The videos have been deleted.

On behalf of his client, Rosengart concluded, "We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one."

The war of words between Federline and Spears began over the weekend when he claimed their boys, who are now 15 and 16, hadn't seen their mother for a few months because they are embarrassed about the provocative photos she posts on Instagram.