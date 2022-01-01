Megan Thee Stallion gearing up to drop new album

Megan Thee Stallion is set to drop her second studio album on Friday.



The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that the 18-track record is titled Traumazine and features appearances from the likes of Jhené Aiko, Latto, Rico Nasty, Future, and Dua Lipa.



In a separate message, Megan referenced her ongoing dispute with bosses at label 1501 Certified Entertainment.



“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” the 27-year-old wrote. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bulls**t WE ALMOST OUT. LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP (sic).”



Previously, Megan was in a legal battle with label executives over whether her 2021 compilation Something for Thee Hotties - a collection of singles and B-sides – qualified as an album.



The star released her debut record, Good News, in 2020.