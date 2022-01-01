Madonna wants to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

Madonna would like to collaborate with the "brilliant" Kendrick Lamar on a song.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the superstar noted that her new compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, features guest appearances from Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and Nile Rodgers.

When host Jimmy asked whether there are any artists she would like to work with in the future, Madonna didn't hesitate to name the Humble hitmaker.

"I mean, there's one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him - that's Kendrick Lamar," she smiled.

Madonna went on to describe Kendrick's fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, as "history-making" and "mind-bogglingly brilliant".

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones will be released on 19 August.