Charli XCX performs intimate show in London

Jamie Campbell Bower and Roman Kemp were among those who enjoyed an intimate performance from Charli XCX on Wednesday (10.08.22) evening.

The 30-year-old singer treated VIP guests at Samsung's Unpacked After Party in London to a rendition of a number of her biggest hits, including 'Boom Clap', 'Boys', and '1999', while they also got to experience a DJ set from Jungle.

As well as the musical entertainment, 'Stranger Things' star Jamie, DJ Roman, and other guests including Patricia Bright and Jorja Smith got to get hands-on with the new Samsung Galaxy Experience Space in Piccadilly, London.

The guests were among the first to experience new devices there, and shared the results of their immersive sessions on their respective Instagram Story accounts.

The event marked the launch of the Samsung Unpacked Experience, which is free to enter and open to the public from Thursday (11.08.22) until 31 August and houses over 10 immersive experiential zones, displaying brand-new Galaxy devices like never before.

Meanwhile, the 'New Shapes' singer revealed earlier this year she thinks the music industry is "beginning to catch up" with her and people understand her future-leaning music more than they used to.

Speaking about her fifth album 'CRASH', she said: "I'm on my fifth album in my five-album deal. I've arrived at this place where I'm incorporating all of the different things that I've done in the past into one body of work.

"I also feel like — and this might sound like a negative but I actually think it's a positive — I also feel like we're at a time in the music industry where the music industry is beginning to catch up with me a little bit.

"We're at this time now where being an artist like me is actually quite common and the norm and with things like hyperpop existing. It's like that is now a tangible genre that not only weird kids who have great taste can understand but playlisters can understand or whatever.

"This album feels very cyclical in many ways … people can understand who I am now."