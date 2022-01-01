Metallica and Mariah Carey set for Global Citizen Festival

Metallica and Mariah Carey will headline Global Citizen's New York festival.

The iconic heavy metal band and the 'Hero' hitmaker will be joined by the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Maneskin and Charlie Puth at the 10th edition of the annual fundraising concert, which raise awareness of extreme poverty.

The huge acts will play the free concert at Central Park on September 24.

In Accra, Ghana, meanwhile, Usher, SZA, H.E.R., Stormzy and more will perform at Black Star Square for the cause.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host proceedings.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans highlighted the concerning statistics stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, which has forced millions upon millions of people into extreme poverty, with the alarming number only set to rise towards the end of the year, due to the global cost of living crisis.

He said: “We are actually at one critical inflection point where COVID has pushed nearly 100 million people into extreme poverty and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made the situation so much worse.

“As many as 323 million people are now facing acute hunger. And if we don’t take urgent action now, as many as 200 million more people are likely to be plunged into extreme poverty by November, bringing the total number of people living in extreme poverty to over a billion people again.”

Last year, the likes of Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed for Global Citizen.