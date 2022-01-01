Britney Spears accuses sons of acting 'hateful' during visits to her home

Britney Spears has accused her teenage sons of acting "hateful" during visits to her home.

In an interview for DailyMail.com published over the weekend, the popstar's ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed that Britney had not seen their two boys - Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, - for a "few months". He also shared that the teens decided not to attend the singer's wedding to Sam Asghari back in June.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to post a lengthy note, the Toxic hitmaker explained that she had experienced tension with her sons during previous visits to her property.

"I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age... but COME ON. There's being rude then there's being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!" she wrote. "The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room. I'm like why come visit me if they don't even visit me !!! (sic)."

Britney went on to claim that she hadn't pushed the issue as she didn't want to appear "argumentative", particularly in the wake of her conservatorship ending last November. She also noted that Sean and Jayden used to see her twice a week but they recently requested to see her "less".

"I haven't seen them since !!! ... It's been kinda nice not having to ask about which day the boys are coming this week and making me wait 2 or 3 days for a reply !!!" the 40-year-old continued. "I don't know what's going on in their heads !!!... I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that's why they stopped coming here!!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!! I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids... everything was about them!!! For them to knock the breath out of me...(sic)."

Britney and Kevin, 44, were married from 2004 until their divorce was finalised in 2007.