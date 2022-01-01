Jim Carrey originally The Weeknd Dawn FM narrator role

Jim Carrey had originally declined The Weeknd's offer to appear on his 'Dawn FM' album.

The Hollywood actor, who announced his intentions to retire from acting in March 2022, wasn't wanting to work when the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker approached him to be the DJ for 'Dawn FM'.

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' star said: “He put it to me that he was doing this thing that was the radio station in purgatory.

“I was like, ‘I love you, but I don’t want to do any work.'”

However, he couldn't help himself and started to create a character before recording his narrations for the 2022 record.

Carrey told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I started spitting bars, of all things, for God’s sake."

The 60-year-old star was "so gratified" to land such a "beautiful place" on the record.

He added: “I said to him, ‘Use nothing at all, or use a line here and there if you want to, but I don’t have to be in it, whatever.'

“He said, ‘No, it’s fire, you gotta do this,’ and gave me a really beautiful place on the album … I’m so gratified.”

Carrey provided the narration to the album's title track, 'Out of Time' and 'Phantom Regret by Jim'.

The 'Mask' star had previously hailed the LP "deep and elegant".

He tweeted: "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night.

"It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

Carrey claimed he will only take on "really important" acting gigs going forward as he wants to lead a "quiet life".

He said: "Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.

"It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."