Mark Owen releases Bee Gees-esque single Magic

Mark Owen has shared his latest solo single, 'Magic'.



The 'Could It Be Magic' singer - who is one third of Take That with Gary Barlow and Howard Donald - has shared the latest taste of his upcoming album, 'Land Of Dreams, which lands on September 23.



The Bee Gees-esque tune boasts an epic guitar solo, and the 50-year-old star can't wait to hear it performed live.



He said of experimenting with his sound: "I've really been trying to capture lots of different energies from all the shows I've seen. So I've made songs that I want to see live. There's a guitar solo in 'Magic' that I'm dying to perform because I want to hear how that guitar solo sounds on stage!"



'Magic' follows the well-received singles 'You Only Want Me' and 'Are You Looking For Billy?'.



Mark's solo return comes almost a decade after the release of his 2013 LP 'The Art of Doing Nothing'.



Meanwhile, Mark, bandmate Howard and former Take That star Robbie Williams will likely bump into each other at Radio 2 Live in Leeds next month.



'Angels' hitmaker Robbie recently joined the line-up for BBC Radio 2's annual festival, which is usually held at London's Hyde Park, but is taking place at Leeds' Temple Newsam Park on September 17 and 18.



Robbie, 48, is set to headline, with the accompaniment of the BBC Concert Orchestra, on Sunday night, while Howard, 54, will play a DJ set in the new Radio 2 DJ Tent.



Mark was previously confirmed to be joining the likes of Spice Girl Melanie C, Nile Rodgers and Chic, George Ezra, Emeli Sandé, Heather Small and Olly Murs on Sunday.



Radio 2 Live will be broadcast across the network and available live and on-demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.



Tickets are on sale via www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live.



Stream 'Magic' on all major streaming services now.