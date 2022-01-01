Beyonce and Roland Isley re-work Isley Brothers' hit

Beyoncé has a duet with Roland Isley of the Isley Brothers coming out this week.

The 'Alien Superstar' singer and the former frontman of the iconic family band have teamed up on a new version of Isley Brothers' ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 and 2' from their 975 LP ‘The Heat Is On'.

Ronald, 81, has shared a snippet of the re-work, which is set for release on August 12.

It's also been played on iHeart Radio stations.

Roland posted on Instagram this week: "WORLD PREMIERE of what we've been working on starting at 10am est and every hour on the hour over on your favorite @iheartradio station #theisleybrothers #beyoncé #mmsiag. (sic)"

He later followed up the teaser with the release date and artwork.

Last year, Snoop Dogg joined forces with the Isley Brothers' on the track 'Friends and Family', their first single since their 2017 studio album, 'Power of Peace'.

Beyoncé's latest collaboration comes after she released her comeback album, 'Renaissance', and the subsequent EP 'Break My Soul Remixes' in July.

Madonna, who the 'Halo' hitmaker has just hailed a "masterpiece genius", also appears on another release of house hit 'Break My Soul'.

The 40-year-old singer sent flowers and a message of appreciation to the 63-year-old pop legend following the release of their 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' - which samples Madonna's 1990 classic 'Vogue' - and in the note, she thanked the 'Beautiful Stranger' hitmaker for "opening so many doors" for women in the music industry.

Madonna shared a close-up of the message and a picture of the flowers on her Instagram Story.

The note read: “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.(sic)"

Madonna thanked Beyoncé for the gesture, describing them both to be queens with a pair of crown emojis.

She captioned her post: "[Heart emojis] thank you!! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce [heart emojis] (sic)"

On the remix, Beyoncé imitates Madonna's classic spoken-word section of 'Vogue' as she name-drops iconic Black women in music, including Aaliyah, Nina Simone, and her own sister, Solange Knowles.

She also gives a shoutout to the 'Ray of Light' hitmaker, singing: "Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones."

This is the first collaboration between Madonna and Beyoncé.

Beyoncé had already surprised fans by releasing four different versions of her 'Break My Soul'.

The first song on the four-track EP is a will.i.am remix of 'Break My Soul', while US DJ Terry Hunter provides a five-minute 30-second version.

A six-minute 27 seconds Honey Dijon remix is the third song, and the final one is a mammoth nine-minute 54-second Nita Aviance Club Mix.