The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan pays tribute to Darryl Hunt

Shane MacGowan has led tributes to The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt after his death aged 72.



The legendary punk group's bassist died on Monday afternoon (08.08.22) in London, and the frontman remembered his "great friend" the following day after the sad news broke.



He tweeted: "I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player.



"We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends."



His bandmate Spider Stacy added: "This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. 'It's in the fridge' #TrickyTrees."



The news was revealed by on the 'Fairytale of New York' band's social media page, as they shared a black and white photo of Hunt with a guitar case, while they ended the post with lyrics from 'Love You 'Til The End', which he wrote and was featured in the movie 'P.S. I Love You'.



The post read: "We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.



"Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022



"'I know you want to hear me catch my breath. I Love you till the end.' "



Hunt joined The Pogues in 1986, having previously played in various bands including Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.



His first record with the Celtic punk band was 1988's 'If I Should Fall From Grace With God' - which included their iconic Christmas classic 'Fairytale of New York' - and he played on every LP until their final album 'Pogue Mahone' in 1996, while also writing the likes of 'Living In A World Without Her', 'Big City' and 'Modern World' over the years.



He reunited with MacGowan, Spider, Philip Chevron, James Feamly, Andrew Ranken and Jem Finer in 2002, before the group officially split again in 2014.