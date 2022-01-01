Madonna shares 'genius' note Beyonce´ sent her after releasing Break My Soul remix

Madonna has shared the admiring note she received from Beyonce´ after the release of a new track featuring one of her most famous songs.



Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) mixes elements of Madonna’s Vogue and Beyonce´’s Break My Soul.



On Tuesday, Madonna took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of a flower bouquet and a note from 40-year-old Beyonce´.



“Thank you Queen, I’m so grateful for you,” the note began. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.



“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix… Love always and forever, B.”



The 63-year-old wrote back on her Instagram: “Thank you!! From one queen to another, I love the re-mix!”



The original Break My Soul features on Beyonce´'s latest album, Renaissance.