Beyoncé's Renaissance tops global charts and breaks streaming record

Beyoncé has thanked her fans and everyone involved in 'Renaissance' after the album topped the charts around the globe and broke a streaming record.



The 40-year-old Grammy winner's acclaimed seventh studio album has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200 chart in the US and has been crowned the biggest debut by a woman with 332,000 units shifted.



The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker is the only female artist to have all her albums debut at No.1.



The album also topped charts in the UK, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



'Renaissance' is now the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day by a female artist in 2022.



The lead single 'Break My Soul' also topped the Billboard Hot 100, with the Destiny's Child star joining Sir Paul McCartney and the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as the third artist in history to have 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist and 10 on the chart as a member of a group.



Beyoncé said the record was the result of "years of experimentation" and "blood, sweat and tears", and she can't thank her team, collaborators, and everyone involved in the making of the much-lauded dance record, including Grace Jones, Honey Dijon, Beam, Skrillex and BloodPop, enough.



In a letter posted on Beyonce.com, she wrote: "We did it!!!



“Thank you so much for your love and support. Nothing made me happier than seeing a club full of people sing every single word to every song from top to bottom.



“This was years of experimentation. This was years of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears… I’m thankful that it was received and understood.”



She continued: "Thank you to my beautiful team for your heart and grind.



"Thank you to all the brilliant collaborators and musicians, composers, and everyone involved in creating this piece of art.



"And thank you to the absolute best fans on the planet.



"I'm grateful to be loved by you."



She signed off the post: "I love y'all deep. B."



'Renaissance' is the first part of a trilogy.



The RIAA also announced updates to certifications for Beyoncé’s music catalogue, as below:







6X Multi-Platinum Album – Dangerously In Love



6X Multi-Platinum Album –I Am... Sasha Fierce



5X Multi-Platinum Album - B-Day



5X Multi-Platinum Album - Beyonce: Platinum Edition



4X Multi-Platinum Album - 4



Gold Album - Homecoming: The Live Album



9X Multi-Platinum Single - “Halo”



9X Multi-Platinum Single – “Singles Ladies (Put A Ring On It)



6X Multi-Platinum Single - “Crazy In Love”



6X Multi-Platinum Single - “Irreplaceable”



6X Multi-Platinum Single - “If I Were A Boy”



6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Drunk In Love”



4X Multi-Platinum Single - “7/11” (2014)



4X Multi-Platinum Single – “Run The World (Girls)”



4X Multi-Platinum Single- “Partition”



4X Multi-Platinum Single – “Love On Top”



3X Multi-Platinum Single - “Sweet Dreams”



3X Multi-Platinum Single - “Formation”



3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Best Thing I Never Had”



3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Sorry”



3X Multi-Platinum Single – “FLAWLESS”



2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Check On It”



2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Countdown”



2X Multi-Platinum Single - “XO”



2X Multi-Platinum Single - “Hold Up”



2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Dance for You”



2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Diva”



2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira



Platinum Single – “Ring The Alarm”



Platinum Single – “Déjà Vu”



Platinum Single – “Naughty Girl”



Platinum Single – “Baby Boy”



Platinum Single – “6 INCH (FEAT. THE WEEKND)”



Platinum Single- “All Night”



Platinum Single- “BEFORE I LET GO (HOMECOMING LIVE)”



Platinum Single- “End of Time”



Platinum Single- “Get Me Bodied”



Platinum Single- “MINE (FEAT. DRAKE)”



Platinum Single- “Pretty Hurts”



Platinum Single- “Upgrade U (Ft. Jay-Z)”



Platinum Single- “1+1”



Platinum Single- “Ego”



Platinum Single- “Listen”



Platinum Single- “Me, Myself and I”



Platinum Single- “Party”



Platinum Single- “Video Phone”



Gold Single - “Ave Maria”



Gold Single - “ALREADY”



Gold Single - “BLACK PARADE”



Gold Single - "Freakum Dress"



Gold Single - "Haunted"



Gold Single - "Heaven"



Gold Single - "I Was Here"



Gold Single - "Love Drought"



Gold Single - "No Angel"



Gold Single - "Pray You Catch Me”



Gold Single - "Rocket"



Gold Single - "Sandcastles"



Gold Single - "Superpower (Ft. Frank Ocean)"



Gold Single – “Blow”



Gold Single – “Blue (Ft. Blue Ivy)”



Gold Single – “Daddy Lessons”



Gold Single – “Freedom (Ft. Kendrick Lamar)”



Gold Single – “I’d Rather Go Blind”



Gold Single – “Jealous”



Gold Single – “Broken-Hearted Girl”



Gold Single – “Dangerously In Love”



Gold Single – “Don’t Hurt Yourself (Ft. Jack White)”



Gold Single – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”