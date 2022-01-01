Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance during Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Ozzy Osbourne gave a surprise performance to close the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England on Monday night.



The rocker took to the stage at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium with his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Tommy Clufetos, and Adam Wakeman to perform Paranoid as the finale of the star-studded ceremony.



"I love you, Birmingham - it's good to be back!" Ozzy shouted at the start of the performance. At the end of the song, he yelled, "Thank you, good night, you are the best, God bless you all - Birmingham forever!"



Last week, Ozzy shared footage of Paranoid being played over coverage of the Games and wrote on Instagram, "This was played at the end of today's #CommonwealthGames. I really wish I could have been there with you all. Just amazing for Birmingham!"



The ceremony marks the first time Ozzy, 73, has performed live in almost three years and Black Sabbath's first show together since early 2017.



His return to the stage comes after he underwent a major operation on his neck in June. The musician assured fans he was on the road to recovery shortly after the surgery, which he underwent to treat lasting damage from his quad bike accident in 2003.



These lasting injuries worsened when he suffered a fall at his home in 2019. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease earlier that year.



His wife Sharon shared photos of her, Ozzy, and their daughter Kelly backstage at the ceremony on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Thank you #commonwealthgames2022 it was an honor."



The closing ceremony also featured performances from other Birmingham acts such as Dexys Midnight Runners, Apache Indian, Musical Youth, UB40, and Laura Mvula, who fronted a Peaky Blinders-themed number.