BLACKPINK confirm dates of 'Born Pink' world tour

BLACKPINK will play London as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour.
The K-Pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - will embark on a global jaunt, including dates in their native South Korea, North America, and the UK, planned for later this year.
The run kicks off with two consecutive nights in Seoul on October 16 and 17.
They will play the British capital on December 1, before heading to Europe.
The band will then head to Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.
Venues for all dates are still to be announced.
The tour is in support of their eagerly-awaited second studio album, 'Born Pink', which is due out in September.
The quartet just announced the single 'Pink Venom' will arrive on August 19.
BLACKPINK celebrated their sixth anniversary this week.
They released their debut single album 'Square One' on August 8, 2016, and each member took to social media to mark the milestone.
Jisoo, 27, wrote: “Happy 6th anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever."
Rosé, 25, paid a touching tribute to her bandmates and their fans.
She penned: “My beloved BLACKPINK members!! Happy 6th anniversary. Through the years we practiced together and the six years we spent promoting together since our debut, I have shared so many memories and learned so much from you.
“Thank you so much for being my members and my family.”
She added: “And to our Blinks, who have always supported us by our sides, I have nothing but endless gratitude for you.
“I’m so thankful for each and every memory.”
Jennie, 26, teased that "more good news" is on the way.
She wrote: "Its our birthday todayyyyy Happy 6th year anniversary to Blackpink and Blinks more good news coming for everyone! (sic)"
And Lisa, 25, added: "Can’t live without these girls. Happy BLACKPINK 6th year anniversary. This year will be another BIG year for us Love u (sic)"
'Square One' featured the two tracks 'Boombayah' and 'Whistle'.
www.blackpinkofficial.com/worldtourbornpink is the place to hear the latest information regarding the 'Born Pink' world tour.
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' world tour dates:
OCTOBER 2022
15 Seoul, South Korea
16 Seoul, South Korea
25 Dallas, North America
29 Houston, North America
NOVEMBER
02 Atlanta, North America
06 Hamilton, North America
07 Hamilton, North America
10 Chicago, North America
11 Chicago, North America
14 Newark, North America
15 Newark, North America
19 Los Angeles, North America
30 London, United Kingdom
DECEMBER
01 London, United Kingdom
05 Barcelona, Spain
08 Cologne, Germany
11 Paris, France
12 Paris, France
18 Berlin, Germany
22 Amsterdam, Netherlands
January 2023
07 Bangkok, Thailand
08 Bangkok, Thailand
13 Hong Kong, China
14 Hong Kong, China
20 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
28 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
March
04 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
11 Jakarta, Indonesia
18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan
25 Manila, Philippines
May
13 Singapore, Malaysia
June
10 Melbourne, Australia
11 Melbourne, Australia
16 Sydney, Australia
17 Sydney, Austraila
21 Auckland, New Zealand