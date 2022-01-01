BLACKPINK confirm dates of 'Born Pink' world tour

BLACKPINK will play London as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour.

The K-Pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - will embark on a global jaunt, including dates in their native South Korea, North America, and the UK, planned for later this year.

The run kicks off with two consecutive nights in Seoul on October 16 and 17.

They will play the British capital on December 1, before heading to Europe.

The band will then head to Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.

Venues for all dates are still to be announced.

The tour is in support of their eagerly-awaited second studio album, 'Born Pink', which is due out in September.

The quartet just announced the single 'Pink Venom' will arrive on August 19.

BLACKPINK celebrated their sixth anniversary this week.

They released their debut single album 'Square One' on August 8, 2016, and each member took to social media to mark the milestone.

Jisoo, 27, wrote: “Happy 6th anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever."

Rosé, 25, paid a touching tribute to her bandmates and their fans.

She penned: “My beloved BLACKPINK members!! Happy 6th anniversary. Through the years we practiced together and the six years we spent promoting together since our debut, I have shared so many memories and learned so much from you.

“Thank you so much for being my members and my family.”

She added: “And to our Blinks, who have always supported us by our sides, I have nothing but endless gratitude for you.

“I’m so thankful for each and every memory.”

Jennie, 26, teased that "more good news" is on the way.

She wrote: "Its our birthday todayyyyy Happy 6th year anniversary to Blackpink and Blinks more good news coming for everyone! (sic)"

And Lisa, 25, added: "Can’t live without these girls. Happy BLACKPINK 6th year anniversary. This year will be another BIG year for us Love u (sic)"

'Square One' featured the two tracks 'Boombayah' and 'Whistle'.

www.blackpinkofficial.com/worldtourbornpink is the place to hear the latest information regarding the 'Born Pink' world tour.

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' world tour dates:

OCTOBER 2022

15 Seoul, South Korea

16 Seoul, South Korea

25 Dallas, North America

29 Houston, North America

NOVEMBER

02 Atlanta, North America

06 Hamilton, North America

07 Hamilton, North America

10 Chicago, North America

11 Chicago, North America

14 Newark, North America

15 Newark, North America

19 Los Angeles, North America

30 London, United Kingdom

DECEMBER

01 London, United Kingdom

05 Barcelona, Spain

08 Cologne, Germany

11 Paris, France

12 Paris, France

18 Berlin, Germany

22 Amsterdam, Netherlands

January 2023

07 Bangkok, Thailand

08 Bangkok, Thailand

13 Hong Kong, China

14 Hong Kong, China

20 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

28 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

March

04 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11 Jakarta, Indonesia

18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan

25 Manila, Philippines

May

13 Singapore, Malaysia

June

10 Melbourne, Australia

11 Melbourne, Australia

16 Sydney, Australia

17 Sydney, Austraila

21 Auckland, New Zealand