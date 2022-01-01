Iggy Azalea coming out of rap retirement

Iggy Azalea is coming out of rap retirement.

The 32-year-old star admitted last year she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects", but the rapper has delighted fans by announcing she is "coming back".

She wrote on Twitter: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"

In July last year, Iggy took to Twitter to reveal her then-upcoming third studio album 'End of an Era' would will be just as the title reads, and she was "excited" for her fans to "see different sides" to her in the coming months.

She tweeted: "“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

"I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! (sic)"

Iggy hit out at the music industry in January 2019.

She tweeted: "The music industry is so f***** when it comes to taking advantage of/not respecting the women successfully operating within it; as well as those aspiring to break into it.

It’s actually sad. (sic)"