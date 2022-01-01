Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 VMAs

Nicki Minaj is to be honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper will receive the prize – which is presented to artists in recognition of their outstanding contributions and impact on music video and popular culture - and perform live during the show.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically Nicki.”

Nicki, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time winner, has not yet commented on the news.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco have also been confirmed to perform at the event, which is to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 28 August.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the nominations

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott.