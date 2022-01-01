Matt Goss signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

Bros singer Matt Goss will be showing off his ballroom moves on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance contest is one of the annual highlights of the BBC's calendar, pairing professional dancers with celebrities in a bid to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Following in the footsteps of fellow popstars like Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, Matt will take to the dance floor each week when the show returns this autumn for its 20th season.

"I'm extremely nervous and excited, but I'm optimistic because I'm very supple from the knees down," he said after being unveiled on TV show This Morning on Monday. "You have the conversation and then you go about your day and you think, 'I've got to dance.' I'm eating everything that's favourable to Spandex. I've got to make sure it's alright, I'm excited.

"I've been almost reclusive. I come in (to the country), I work and go back to America. I just thought, 'You know what, it's time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone.' I'm quite shy off-stage. I just have to face all those demons and just learn."

Matt, 53, found fame with his twin brother Luke Goss and their friend Craig Logan in the '80s with the band Bros, with hits including When Will I Be Famous? He later relocated to the U.S., where he has enjoyed success in Las Vegas.

Other stars to be announced for the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing include singer-turned-soap star Kym Marsh, actor Will Mellor and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.