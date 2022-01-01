Kanye West posts fake news headline declaring Pete Davidson's death

Kanye West posted a fake newspaper headline announcing the death of Pete Davidson on Instagram on Monday.

At the start of this year, the Stronger rapper regularly used his Instagram account to take aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, who he nicknamed "Skete".

On Friday, it was reported that Kim and Pete had broken up after a nine-month relationship and Kanye returned to Instagram to seemingly respond to the news on Monday.

He shared a picture of a fake The New York Times newspaper bearing Monday's date and the headline: "Skete Davidson dead at 28".

The rapper also took the opportunity to shade his former friend Kid Cudi in the newspaper's caption, which reads: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

Cudi replaced Kanye after he pulled out of the Rolling Loud Miami festival last month and was forced to walk off the stage during his headline set after members of the crowd threw items at him while chanting Kanye's name.

Kanye used to be good friends with his Kids See Ghosts bandmate Cudi. However, they engaged in a feud earlier this year when the Touch the Sky hitmaker publicly blasted Cudi and cut him from his Donda 2 album because he is friends with Pete.

In April, Cudi told his Twitter followers that Kanye is "not my friend" and they will never work together on music again.

Kim and Pete have yet to confirm the breakup.