'Can't live without these girls': BLACKPINK mark their 6th anniversary

BLACKPINK have marked their sixth anniversary.

The K-Pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - released their debut single album 'Square One' on August 8, 2016, and each member has taken to social media to mark the milestone.

Jisoo, 27, wrote: “Happy 6th anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever."

Rosé, 25, paid a touching tribute to her bandmates and their fans.

She penned: “My beloved BLACKPINK members!! Happy 6th anniversary. Through the years we practiced together and the six years we spent promoting together since our debut, I have shared so many memories and learned so much from you.

“Thank you so much for being my members and my family.”

She added: “And to our Blinks, who have always supported us by our sides, I have nothing but endless gratitude for you.

“I’m so thankful for each and every memory.”

Jennie, 26, teased that "more good news" is on the way.

She wrote: "Its our birthday todayyyyy Happy 6th year anniversary to Blackpink and Blinks more good news coming for everyone! (sic)"

And Lisa, 25, added: "Can’t live without these girls. Happy BLACKPINK 6th year anniversary. This year will be another BIG year for us Love u (sic)"

'Square One' featured the two tracks 'Boombayah' and 'Whistle'.

The anniversary comes as the 'Sour Candy' hitmakers announced their new single, 'Pink Venom', will arrive on August 19.

The track is taken from their eagerly-awaited second studio album 'Born Pink', which follows in September.

The quartet are poised to embark on a world tour in support of the record, dates for which will be unveiled in due course.