KSI and Tom Grennan aiming for first respective UK Number 1 singles with 'Not Over Yet'

KSI and Tom Grennan could potentially both gain their first UK Number 1 singles this week. Not Over Yet, the team-up between the two artists, hailing from Watford and Bedford respectively, is on track to debut at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



But with less than 1,000 chart units currently between the Top 2, KSI and Tom still have a mountain to climb if they want to be the act to finally unseat LF SYSTEM and Afraid To Feel from the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Harry Styles might stay up Late Night Talking, but he’s certainly not tired out just yet. The Harry’s House track is set to break back into the UK Top 10 this week, rising to Number 4. It previously peaked at Number 2.



Following the finale of Neighbours airing on UK TV, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s 1988 Number 1 single Especially For You could re-enter the UK Top 40 at Number 15.



Derbyshire rapper Bru-C looks to rise four places with breakthrough hit No Excuses to a new career-best of Number 16.



Chart regulars DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby have all teamed up for Staying Alive - a modern day re-interpretation of the Bee Gees’ 1978 classic - currently aiming to debut at Number 17.



