LF System fend off competition from Beyoncé to secure fifth week at the top of singles chart

LF SYSTEM fend off some tough competition from none other than Beyoncé to secure a fifth consecutive week at Number 1 in the UK with Afraid To Feel.



The Scottish DJ duo hold the fort at the top of the Official Singles Chart, accumulating over 5.1 million streams in the UK this week.



As for Bey, RENAISSANCE’s chart-topping release sees lead single BREAK MY SOUL fly up four spots to a new peak of Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart. Excluding her 2010 appearance as a featured artist on Lady Gaga’s chart topper Telephone, BREAK MY SOUL is now Beyoncé’s highest-charting solo hit in 14 years, since If I Was A Boy hit Number 1 in 2008, and secures the UK’s most downloaded track of the week.



Two further cuts from RENAISSANCE also debut inside the Top 20, with CUFF IT (14) and ALIEN SUPERSTAR (16) taking Bey’s UK Top 40 tally to an impressive 38.



Kate Bush may be experiencing a very current-day revival on the charts, but today we’re celebrating Running Up That Hill’s birthday – as the record-breaking ‘80s synth-pop slammer was originally released 37 years ago today. Kate holds steady at Number 9 this week, with Running Up That Hill spending its 23rd week on the chart.



OneRepublic also make a welcome return to the Official Singles Chart Top 10 today. Top Gun: Maverick anthem I Ain’t Worried jumps up two to Number 10. This marks the first Top 10 hit for Ryan Tedder and co. since Number 3-peaking Love Runs Out in 2014.



Elsewhere, US R&B rising star Steve Lacy reaches yet another new peak with breakout hit Bad Habit (17), while James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa’s Ferrari (25) vaults eleven, and Luude & Mattafix’s Big City Life (28) jumps nine to both reach new peaks inside the Top 40.



And finally, Plaistow-born producer Jae5 achieves his first-ever credited entry inside the UK Top 40 this week, as Propeller ft. Dave and BNXN debuts at Number 38. The British-Ghanaian producer has previously worked on Top 10 hits including NSG’s Options and Dave’s Location and Disaster.