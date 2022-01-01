NEWS Beyoncé bags fourth solo UK Number 1 album with 'Renaissance' Newsdesk Share with :





Beyoncé claims her fourth solo UK Number 1 album with RENAISSANCE this week, marking her first chart-topper in six years.



The superstar’s acclaimed seventh studio album outsells its closest competition 3:1 to reach the summit. Prior to this, Beyoncé reached Number 1 with debut LP Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016). As a member of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé boasts another chart-topper; with Survivor going the distance in 2001.



RENAISSANCE also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the country’s most-purchased record on wax this week, while its lead single BREAK MY SOUL lands Beyonce her highest-charting solo hit on the UK’s Official Singles Chart in 14 years.



With his After Hours til Dawn Tour in full swing, The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights continues its steady ascent up the chart (4). Olivia Rodrigo also sees SOUR return to the Top 5 this week (5), as she returns to guest star in Disney series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



SOUR has now spent an incredible 63 consecutive weeks inside the Official Albums Chart Top 20, including a non-consecutive five-week stint at Number 1.



American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers enjoys her first-ever Official Albums Chart Top 10 this week, with her second studio record Surrender entering at Number 6. Maggie’s debut LP Heard It in a Past Life peaked at Number 25 in 2019. Surrender also reaches Number 5 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Just outside of the Top 10, Elvis Presley’s timeless hits compilation ELV1S – 30 NUMBER 1 HITS lifts one place (12) as Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis continues ignites new interest in the star’s works.



It’s a big week for Wakefield-born band The Cribs this week, as reissues of their first three full-length releases enter the Top 40. The band, comprising brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman, match their original 2007 Number 13 peak with third studio album Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever.



Two of the indie-rock outfit’s records score new peaks on the Official Albums Chart with 2005 release The New Fellas at Number 20 and their eponymous 2001 debut The Cribs at Number 23. The group also dominate this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with Men’s Need’s, Women’s Needs, Whatever, The New Fellas and The Cribs charting at Numbers 2, 3 and 4 respectively. See The Cribs’ full Official Charts history here.



Electronic music duo Orbital earn their 10th Top 40 album with greatest hits collection 30 Something, which lands straight in at Number 19.



And finally, Kate Bush’s 1986 hits compilation The Whole Story vaults 37 places up the chart this week (28).