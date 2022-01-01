Doja Cat debuts buzzcut and shaves off eyebrows on Instagram Live

Doja Cat debuted her new buzzcut and shaved off her eyebrows during an Instagram Live session on Thursday.



The Kiss Me More hitmaker jumped on Instagram Live to show off her new look and explained that she "never liked" having hair and finally decided to shave it all off.



Then the 26-year-old went one step further with her transformation by grabbing a razor and shaving off her eyebrows too.



Midway through the process, with shaving cream covering the remaining eyebrow, she told viewers, "My make-up artist just text me saying, 'Are you shaving your brows off? I'm driving the f**k over'... I'm gonna do it."



Doja didn't appear to have any regrets about her decision as she told her fans she was "obsessed" with her new look and "really liking" her appearance.



"I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your f**king head,'" she said. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I, like, don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."



The Say So singer also recalled how she hated wearing wigs while exercising because they would slide and peel off her head.



"I would be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp," she added.