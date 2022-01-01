NEWS Calvin Harris: 'You can't really trust me' Newsdesk Share with :





This morning Calvin Harris joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.



Calvin Harris says there would “absolutely not” be a volume three album saying “I honestly don't think that's going to happen again” and that it’s not “intrinsic” to his nature to collaborate with other artists



RK: Roman Kemp

SW: Sian Welby

SJ: Sonny Jay

CH: Calvin Harris



SW: Let's talk about the album we've been joking, but we really have been waiting five years for it, people were so excited. I remember at one point you said there wouldn't be a volume two, I remember you go “no, no, no", so are you more nervous about releasing this? Or is it like ah, it's a weight off your shoulders?



CH: It’s that one, yeh the latter, I think, the thing about me is, especially in interviews is I just talk a load of…well I just say stuff, it doesn’t really mean anything. So if I say “I’m going to do this or I’m going to do this” it doesn’t really mean anything, I don’t know what I’m doing myself. I said I wasn't going to do it and then I did it. So that's kind of case in point that you can't really trust me



SJ: That leads me to my question actually because if I asked you if you were doing a volume three you would probably say noo



CH: Absolutely not!



SJ: Is that an absolutely not, or?



CH: I honestly don't think that's going to happen again.



SJ: You said that last time!



RK: Why is that? Because obviously you have so many collaborations in there, it’s amazing. Is it because of that, tying down other people?



CH: Do you think? Do you think? For me, I grew up on my computer making tunes, I’m not really a social kind of guy. I’m not really like a “bring this person” “let’s make this happen guys”, I’m normally a team leader, and with this sort of stuff, there is an element of that and I kind of dip my toe in and then I’m like * shudder * . So it’s like, it’s not intrinsic to my nature to do these sorts of things. So after the last one I kind of retreated and was like I’m, I’m working with British people now.



All: [laugh]



CH: I did the Dua song, the Sam song, Rag'n'Bone Man, then Tom Grennan, that’s not a coincidence, that was a very methodical, I’m going to go back to my own country and you know enjoy that.

