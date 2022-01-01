YUNGBLUD drops ESPN College Football Season anthem The Emperor

YUNGBLUD has released the new single 'The Emperor'.

The 'fleabag' rocker's latest tune has been chosen as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN's College Football Season.

YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - follows in the footsteps of the likes of Imagine Dragons, 30 Seconds to Mars, and the late Juice WRLD in soundtracking the televised campaign.

The 25-year-old musician was just 17 when he penned the track and always knew it would "have its moment one day".

He said: "It's a massive honour to have my song 'The Emperor' chosen as the anthem for ESPN's College Football Season. I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now. College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can't wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season."

The 'cotton candy' star releases his self-titled album on September 2, it includes the already released Ozzy Osbourne-featuring single 'The Funeral,' 'Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,' and 'Memories' with Willow.

Meanwhile, YUNGBLUD is eyeing a collaboration with The Rolling Stones after meeting idol Sir Mick Jagger.

He got the chance to meet the 'Satisfaction' singer at their Liverpool concert at Anfield football stadium in June, and the 78-year-old music legend had also applauded him for carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll in the 21st century by presenting him with a guitar inspired by the late Buddy Holly's Gibson J-45.

YUNGBLUD said: “He’s a real hero of mine. We talked about music, the state of rock ’n’ roll, the energy within it and the diversity in rock music right now.

“Thank f*** people are getting p***** off again. “People need to be p***** off.

“That’s what rock ’n’ roll is founded on – energy and love.”

Asked if a Stones collaboration is on the cards, he replied: "I’d love that. We’re in contact, we’ve met and if the opportunity arises, absolutely.”