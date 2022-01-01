NEWS Post Malone raises over $200,000 for charity with 'Gaming For Love' streams Newsdesk Share with :





Post Malone raised a total of $196,066.20 from his series of “Gaming For Love” charity streams on Twitch this month and then capped it off by donating $40,000 of his own funds.



Playing Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, each of these four streams benefitted a specific charity, beginning with Human Rights Watch on the first night, Project HOPE on the second, United Way on the third, and finally The Trevor Project. The latter included a 60-person tournament on a private server, generating a whopping $76,026.33 in one evening! Respawn Entertainment contributed $10,000 to each stream for a total of $40,000 - which Post also matched, while OpTic donated $10,000. Viewers actively supported these respective causes via fundraising platform Tiltify.



Fans can still contribute; the streams are now uploaded to Post’s brand-new YouTube gaming account “Gaming For Love” with donation buttons on each video.



