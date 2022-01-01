Katie Melua expecting first child

Katie Melua is pregnant.



The Closest Thing to Crazy singer announced the happy news by sharing a video on Instagram of her walking onto the stage at her concert in Zurich, Switzerland over the weekend.



Katie showcased her growing baby bump in a pink silk dress.



"A great first show of the summer in the hills of Zurich, thank you for coming out and giving us such a warm welcome," she wrote in the caption.



In a behind-the-scenes post, Katie also shared her excitement about going on tour to promote her new album Aerial Objects while expecting.



"This will be my first tour with a baby bump! I can't believe I've just written that," the 37-year-old added.



Katie was married to James Toseland from 2012 until their divorce was finalised in 2020.



She hasn't named her current partner.