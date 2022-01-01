50 Cent hangs out with Lala Kent on film set following feud with her ex Randall Emmett

50 Cent recently spent time with Lala Kent on a film set - several years after he feuded with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

On Wednesday, TMZ published photos showing the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson III, and the Vanderpump Rules star sharing a hug while on the set of his upcoming horror movie, Skill House.

Jackson re-posted the snap on his Instagram page and wrote, "Randell (sic) you better stop texting people talking s**t because I get nervous, and you know how I get when I get nervous."

The 47-year-old did not share any further details or specify the nature of his and Kent's relationship.

Emmett has not yet responded to the post.

Back in 2019, Jackson accused the former Power co-producer of owing him $1 million.

Amid a string of posts, the In da Club hitmaker taunted Kent by sharing memes about how she met Emmett and their sexual relationship. Later, Jackson revealed that the 51-year-old had paid him back in full.

"I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I'm wishing him and his family a very blessed day. positive vibes now guys. LOL," he wrote at the time.