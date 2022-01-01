Snoop Dogg inks deal for new comedy film

Snoop Dogg is set to star in upcoming youth football comedy movie The Underdoggs, based on an idea he came up with.



The Gin and Juice rapper has embarked on a new project with production and film distribution company MGM, Deadline reports.



Based on an original pitch by Snoop and his producing partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, the company has taken on a script for The Underdoggs which follows the story of former NFL superstar Jaycen Jenning who, after a run-in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison.



As well as having pitched the project, Snoop will portray Jaycen and produce the film under his Death Row Pictures banner.



In a statement, Snoop called the movie “a real personal project for me”, referencing the 15 years he has spent coaching football with the Snoop Youth Football League.



Since founding the league with Constance, Snoop said it has “taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up”.



“My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football," he added.



Charles Stone is set to direct the film, with a screenplay by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis.