Paris Hilton confirms Britney Spears' duet with Elton John

Paris Hilton has confirmed reports that Britney Spears has teamed up with Elton John for a duet.



Last week, editors at Page Six reported that the pop superstar is making her highly-anticipated music comeback with a remix of Elton's 1971 track Tiny Dancer.



Her good friend Paris confirmed the news and revealed she had heard the track in an interview with reporter Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus, at Belgium's Tomorrowland festival.



"I know, it's going to be iconic," she confirmed. "I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza and it's insane."



According to Page Six, Britney and Elton secretly met in a Beverly Hills recording studio last month to record the remix, which is said to be a full duet between the pair. It will reportedly be released later this month.



The remix will be the Toxic hitmaker's first official single since 2016's Slumber Party.



She met dancer and personal trainer Sam Asghari on the set of the music video and they got married at her California home in June.



Paris was one of her celebrity guests along with Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Donatella Versace.